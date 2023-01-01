Ex-Twitter MD shares his 2022 failures: ‘Acknowledging them is important’

Parminder Singh. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

The end of an year is a time people proudly talk of their accomplishments. For someone a big business deal counts as success, for another it may be a slight improvement in health.

Others reflect on their failures, emphasising the need to discard the stigma around them. Among those who opened up about their failures this year was ex-Twitter Managing Director Parminder Singh.

Singh, who served as MD of Twitter -Asia from 2013 to 2016, posted a thread of five things he didn't do well the past year.

"We don’t talk enough about our failures," Singh said. "Acknowledging them is important. So here’s a failure thread."

First, Singh said, he didn't achieve his goal of sleeping better.

"My nemesis was the occasional 3am waking up in spite of doing OK on meditation/exercise/diet," he said.

Second on his list was slowed startup investing. "Valuations were choppy and forming an investment thesis was tough," he wrote. "Though 2023 is likely to be volatile as well, I plan to have a clearer investment philosophy."

Third, Singh said, he had planned to take some online courses but couldn't finish them.

Fourth, he didn't give enough attention to writing his book. "My excuse was dearth of time, but I think the deeper issue was motivation," Singh added. "We make time for things that matter!"

And last, Singh said, he couldn't improve his golf score. "I thought I’ll break 90," he tweeted. "I didn’t. I enjoyed playing golf but improving score demands range practice."

Singh Twitter thread received positive responses.

"Failure thread that is something, so unique and insightful," one user wrote.

Another said: "Brave".

On Twitter, more users opened about their 2022 struggles. Take a look:



Despite 2022 being a colossal mess, i survived. I am still not v sure what this 1 digit is gonna change my life, but waiting and fighting to see what it holds. Let all small wins cumulate and make us feel greatful, kinder, accept and forgive ourselves. — Sad Plateau (@AltofRad) January 1, 2023



2022 was a rollercoaster: breast cancer scare, bad publishing experience and lots of profesh failures happening while being on the academic job market. I survived, moved to Winnipeg. 2023, please be boring. I just want to go to bed at 9 PM every night. Happy New Year, friends!— Lindsay Wong (@lindsaymwong) December 31, 2022