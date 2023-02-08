Notable dip in Delhi air pollution levels in 2022-23 winter due to strict implementation of 15-point action plan, GRAP: Gopal Rai

In December, Delhi's AQI slipped into the 'severe' category on two days (PTI file photo)

Delhi saw a significant dip in air pollution levels in the 2022-23 winter season owing to strict implementation of the 15-point action plan and a proactive Graded Response Action Plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai also said the AAP government in Punjab will scale up the use of bio-decomposer, a microbial solution which can turn paddy straw into manure in around three weeks, in the agrarian state.

He said the Delhi government is conducting a pilot study to assess the impact of anti-air pollution steps taken at Anand Vihar, one of the 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

The project will be scaled up to cover all the pollution hotspots this year.

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. Their efforts have led to positive results this winter season," the minister said.

Compared to 109 good, satisfactory and moderate air quality days in 2016, the capital logged 160 such days in 2022.

The number of poor and very poor air quality days have come down from 217 to 196 during this period.

The number of severe air quality days has reduced from 26 in 2016 to six in 2022.