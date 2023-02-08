English
    Notable dip in Delhi air pollution levels in 2022-23 winter due to strict implementation of 15-point action plan, GRAP: Gopal Rai

    Addressing a press conference, Rai also said the AAP government in Punjab will scale up the use of bio-decomposer, a microbial solution which can turn paddy straw into manure in around three weeks, in the agrarian state.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
    In December, Delhi's AQI slipped into the 'severe' category on two days (PTI file photo)

    Delhi saw a significant dip in air pollution levels in the 2022-23 winter season owing to strict implementation of the 15-point action plan and a proactive Graded Response Action Plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

    He said the Delhi government is conducting a pilot study to assess the impact of anti-air pollution steps taken at Anand Vihar, one of the 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

    The project will be scaled up to cover all the pollution hotspots this year.