    Freshworks surpasses $500 million ARR in 2022, plans to break even by Q3 of 2023

    During Q4 of 2022, GAAP loss from operations was at $60.6 million, compared to $56.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    February 09, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    In Q4, Freshworks added approximately 1,800 new customers and ended up with more than 63,400 total customers, said CEO Girish Mathrubootham

    Nasdaq-listed software-as-a-service major Freshworks reported consolidated revenue from operations of $133.2 million for the full year 2022, up around 26 percent year-on-year, with its annual recurring revenue (ARR) for 2022 exceeding $500 million mainly on account of new business wins.

    “In this environment, as companies are seeking greater value for their IT spend, we are seeing that Freshworks' value proposition resonates more than ever. In Q4, we added approximately 1,800 new customers to our growing base and ended up with more than 63,400 total customers,” said the company’s Chief Executive Officer Girish Mathrubootham while announcing the fourth quarter results on February 8.

    The company’s new customer base include players like the San Francisco 49ers, Finchoice, Mahindra, Supara, St. Marche, and Yulu Bikes.

    “Despite macroeconomic uncertainty throughout the year, I am pleased with our focus on product innovation, expansion, and new business which drove revenue growth and improved cash flow. We will continue this focus into 2023,” Mathrubootham added.