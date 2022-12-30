New Year celebrations around the world: How different cultures will ring in 2023

Happy New Year 2023: How people across the world celebrate the new year

New Year’s Day is a rare holiday that unites people across cultures, religions and geographic divides. Most of the world celebrates the new year on January 1. This year, New Year’s Day will fall on a Sunday, and the fact that this holiday will coincide with the weekend has only increased excitement among people. New Year’s Day is generally marked with joyous celebrations as it symbolises turning over a new leaf. In several countries across the world, the new year is welcomed with grand parties that include a countdown to midnight. However, many cultures also have their own unique traditions to welcome a brand new year. Here’s a look at some New Year’s Eve celebrations from across the world:

United States

Immortalised in hundreds of TV shows and movies is a New Year’s Day celebration unique to the United States – watching the ball drop. Each year, thousands of people gather at New York City’s Times Square to watch a glittering ball drop to the ground at the stroke of the midnight hour on December 31. It is a tradition that dates back to 1907.

Greece

Greeks welcome the new year by hanging an onion on their doors. Onions are symbolic of growth, rebirth and fertility, so don’t be surprised if you see wild onions hanging on doors if you are in Greece this New Year’s Day.

Spain

Food plays a central role in almost all festivities. While the Greeks favour onions, people in Spain have a unique new year custom. Spaniards kick off the new year by eating 12 grapes, believing that it will bring good luck and prosperity in the coming year. This ritual dates back to the 19th century.

Denmark

The Greeks hang onions and the Spainards eat grapes, but Danes celebrate the arrival of a new year like nobody else. According to Forbes, people in Denmark literally leap into a new year by jumping off of furniture at midnight. It’s a custom they call “hoppe ind i det nye år”. Another Danish custom involves breaking cutlery to ward off evil spirits.

Mexico

New Year’s Eve is a big occasion in Mexico and it’s marked by a number of customs. Like in Spain, some people in Mexico also follow the tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight. Other rituals to bring in the new year include gifting homemade tamales to friends and family, opening the door at midnight to sweep out the old and wearing red underwear for prosperity and success.

Philippines

The round shape is ubiquitous in the Philippines around New Year’s Day, as Filipinos believe that it symbolises prosperity. Besides wearing polka-dotted clothes on New Year’s Eve, people in the Philippines also make sure to place round fruits on the dinner table.