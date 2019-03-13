App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New WhatsApp beta update aims to resolve issue of disappearing photos

Several beta testers recently took to Twitter posting screenshots of their chats which displayed how media files shared on WhatsApp chats were disappearing from the platform.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

WhatsApp Beta testers only recently reported a bug in WhatsApp’s beta version 2.19.66 that was automatically deleting media files, including photos, from chats.

Vanishing Media Files

Several beta testers recently took to Twitter posting screenshots of their chats which displayed how media files shared on WhatsApp conversations were disappearing from the platform. According to the reports, the media files were only being deleted from the platform and not the phone storage. A WABetainfo tweet on the March 11 stated that the problem could have surfaced because the app was outdated.

WhatsApp Addresses Bugs

WhatsApp hasn’t made any official announcements regarding resolving the bug, WABetainfo has tweeted that those affected by the bug can delete the app and download the latest version 2.19.71. WhatsApp watcher also mentioned that if regular app users are facing similar issues, they should update their apps to the newest version.

WhatsApp has also provided an update that all testers with backups of version 2.19.65 and lower should uninstall it and switch to the latest 2.19.71 build and lastly, restore chat history from the backup. If users haven’t backed up chats, then the possibility of retrieving the media files are bleak.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has tried to rectify an issue detected in iOS devices which bypasses Apple’s Face ID. The solution developed by WhatsApp was to introduce a separate lock within its app with Face ID or a passcode. Android users may soon see this feature in a bid to protect the privacy of WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp Doodle Update

WABetainfo has also detailed an update coming to WhatsApp Doodle in the latest beta version. The new update listed states that WhatsApp Doodle users can now put first and third-party stickers on images, videos and GIFs.

The news comes right on the back of an announcement made by WhatsApp that it will start banning users relying on unofficial WhatsApp clones and other versions of the app.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Technology

