New report suggests Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards will take on AMD's RX 5700 series

AMD seems to have come out on top in the hardware war at Computex and E3. Despite Intel’s 10nm processor and Nvidia’s big super announcement, Team Red’s Ryzen 3000 series coupled with the big RDNA graphics reveal earned AMD enough points to beat both its closest rivals at the major tech events.

While Intel has let AMD steal the show on the CPU front at E3 with the reveal of the world’s first 16-core processor, Nvidia is taking the fight to Advanced Micro Devices on the graphics front. More details are beginning to surface on Nvidia’s big “Super” announcement.



According to a recent report by Wccftech, Nvidia’s upcoming Super cards will debut as beefier versions of the current crop of RTX GPUs. Wccftech claims that sources from Nvidia claim that the GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti will all get Super counterparts with better specs.

The reports suggest that Nvidia’s upcoming super card will shed the steep ray tracing tax Nvidia is charging on its RTX cards. Nvidia will do this by pricing the RTX Super cards similar to the current RTX GPUs. So, an RTX 2060 which currently starts at $350 in the United States – Rs 31,000 in India – will be replaced by the RTX 2060 Super. While the price of the RTX 2060 will get a further price cut.

Considering Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti starts at $270 in the US and Rs 25,000 in India; this will leave thin margins of operations. However, Nvidia’s timing raises one big question: “Did Team Green know about AMD’s big RDNA-based graphics cards before their release?”

The RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT will start at $379 and $449. And, according to AMD, will surpass their closest competitors, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2070, in terms of performance. If the rumours about the new Super cards are correct, it will give Nvidia a significant edge over AMD's Radeon RX 5700 series.

The report from Wccftech also suggests that the Nvidia 2080 Ti Super will feature an entirely new graphics processor and won't be a repurposed Quadro part. The RTX 2060 Super will also get an 8GB RAM bump giving it a more future-proof frame buffer.