'Had goosebumps hearing the national anthem': Neeraj Chopra on receiving Padma Shri

Neeraj Chopra receives his Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Monday. (Image credit: @Neeraj_chopra1/Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, was presented with the Padma Shri on March 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Recollecting the experience, the 24-year-old took to social media and said that he would continue to work hard for the country.

"Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! (I had goosebumps after listening to the national anthem at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today)," he tweeted.



Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people.





#WATCH | Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/S1NLkkc2J7

— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

"Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people."Chopra was one of the eight sportspersons conferred with the Padma Shri for their achievements in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

The javelin superstar also made a sartorial statement by wearing one of Sabyasachi's creations. The designer himself appreciated the moment in Instagram stories.

Neeraj Chopra has also opened his own YouTube channel. Through it, the javelin thrower will share glimpses from his life in the form of short and long-format videos.

“I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support I have received ever since my Tokyo win. It has also been heartening to see the greater interest in athletics and javelin as a sport since then. To some extent, I want to ensure that I can help those who are taking an interest in sport and fitness,” Chopra said.

Elaborating on the kind of videos he would share via YouTube, he added, “It will be a mix of videos, but largely around my life as a javelin thrower and as an athlete. I want to give viewers a glimpse into my training regimen and the hard work behind the medals.”