'Had goosebumps hearing the national anthem': Neeraj Chopra on receiving Padma Shri

Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, was presented with the Padma Shri on March 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Recollecting the experience, the 24-year-old took to social media and said that he would continue to work hard for the country.
"Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! (I had goosebumps after listening to the national anthem at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today)," he tweeted."Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people."
The javelin superstar also made a sartorial statement by wearing one of Sabyasachi's creations. The designer himself appreciated the moment in Instagram stories.
Neeraj Chopra has also opened his own YouTube channel. Through it, the javelin thrower will share glimpses from his life in the form of short and long-format videos.
“I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support I have received ever since my Tokyo win. It has also been heartening to see the greater interest in athletics and javelin as a sport since then. To some extent, I want to ensure that I can help those who are taking an interest in sport and fitness,” Chopra said.