Nearly 10,000 people are ready to change their names to 'Subway'. Here's why

Over 10,000 people have signed up to get their first names legally changed to “Subway” to stand a chance to get free food from the US fast food chain for the rest of their lives.

Announcing the contest last month, Subway had called for people to sign up to change their names on SubwayNameChange.com on the first four days of August. It said the company will select one winner to give free sandwiches for a lifetime, adding that Subway will reimburse the$750 fees for the legal name change. The winner, who would then be known as “Subway”, will get gift cards worth $50,000 which can be used to buy Subway food.

“Between August 1 and August 4, Subway superfans and sandwich lovers can visit SubwayNameChange.com, and enter to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to legally change their name,” read a statement from the eatery.

The contest was open only in the United States.

This is not the first time that Subway has come up with such a unique challenge. In 2022, it launched a contest for year-long free sandwiches. The condition at that time was a tattoo. The size and dimensions of the tattoo was in proportion with the cash prize on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Subway had faced flak last month for an ad based on the Titanic submarine tragedy in which all five occupants of the OceanGate submersible were presumably killed in an implosion.

Subway was in news in India recently after several outlets in the country stopped serving tomatoes in their salads and sandwiches as prices of the staple vegetable have soared nearly 400 percent to record highs in the country.