Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nagpur cops borrow Abhinandan’s 'I am not supposed to tell you this' in recent campaign, wins the internet

Talking about cybersecurity and the need to not divulge information to strangers, the Nagpur Police’s Twitter handle posted: "When someone asks for your OTP: I am not supposed to tell you this."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s dauntless, epic response to Pakistan Army’s interrogation won the heart of the entire nation. He was captured by the Pak Army after his fighter jet took a hit, and he was asked several questions, including classified information such as what mission he was on. Instead of cowering, the brave officer had looked into the camera with a straight face and said: “I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this."

This line became an instant hit and the entire nation began reciting it in praise of his grit and bravery. The famous line even started trending on Twitter and were employed to heap praises on the officer or pay him tributes.

The national appeal of his words has now led the Nagpur Police to use it in one of their recent campaigns.

Talking about cybersecurity and the need to not divulge information to strangers, the Nagpur Police’s Twitter handle posted: "When someone asks for your OTP: I am not supposed to tell you this."

Netizens heaped praises on the cops for employing the line so brilliantly.






First Published on Mar 4, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Abhinandan Varthaman #India

