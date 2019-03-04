Nagpur cops borrow Abhinandan’s 'I am not supposed to tell you this' in recent campaign, wins the internet

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s dauntless, epic response to Pakistan Army’s interrogation won the heart of the entire nation. He was captured by the Pak Army after his fighter jet took a hit, and he was asked several questions, including classified information such as what mission he was on. Instead of cowering, the brave officer had looked into the camera with a straight face and said: “I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this."

This line became an instant hit and the entire nation began reciting it in praise of his grit and bravery. The famous line even started trending on Twitter and were employed to heap praises on the officer or pay him tributes.

The national appeal of his words has now led the Nagpur Police to use it in one of their recent campaigns.

Talking about cybersecurity and the need to not divulge information to strangers, the Nagpur Police’s Twitter handle posted: "When someone asks for your OTP: I am not supposed to tell you this."



"I am not supposed to tell you this"#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NagpurPolice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NagpurPolice — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) March 1, 2019

Completely nailed it.. — Akshay W (@akkiiieeee) March 2, 2019



Really innovative way of creating awareness. Pls keep it up.

— MilindMkulkarni (@MkulkarniMilind) March 3, 2019

Netizens heaped praises on the cops for employing the line so brilliantly.

True, in the world of digitalisation, need to tell ' I am not supposed to tell this' is right sentence everyone should tell— MohanV (@vmohan388) March 2, 2019

The same thing is applied for you When u will ask for Driving Lucienne & helmet ..then my reaction will be "I am not supposed to tell you "— Vivek Kumar Singh (@VivekKu48811586) March 2, 2019



That was savage!— Intense_Inamdar (@InamdarIntense) March 3, 2019



This is really really awesome ek dialogue jo pure desh k dilon dimag me goonj rha quot;sorry sir I am not supposed to tell you this.." — Sandra Acharya (@AcharyaSandra) March 3, 2019