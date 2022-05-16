English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Mysterious metal balls fall from the sky in Gujarat, locals baffled

    Local police said that “the first large, black metal ball” fell from the sky in Bhalej village of Gujarat.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Mysterious metal parts

    Mysterious metal parts "fell from the sky" in certain villages of Gujarat (Image: amarsrivastava/Twitter)


    Villagers in Gujarat were baffled when giant metal balls fell from the sky on Thursday. According to an Indian Express report, the balls were found in Bhalej, Khambholaj, and Rampura.

    Local police said that “the first large, black metal ball” fell from the sky in Bhalej village of Gujarat’s Anand district at around 4.45 pm on May 12. The ball weighed approximately five kilograms. After that, similar metal debris were also found in the neighbouring villages of Khambholaj and Rampura.

    A report in India Today further stated that besides these three villages, black and silver metal balls were discovered in Kheda district’s Umreth and Nadiad.


    A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is examining the debris to determine what they could be. While Indian authorities have not yet revealed what the mysterious metal balls are and how they originated, astronomer Jonathan McDowell at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics theorised that they could be debris from a rocket.

    McDowell tweeted that the debris could have originated as China’s Chang Zheng 3C serial Y86 rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

    “The third stage from the Chang Zheng 3C serial Y86 rocket, which launched the ZX-9B communications satellite in Sep 2021, reentered today sometime around 0900-1200 UTC… appears a fair match for the reentry over Gujarat at 1115 UTC May 12 from which debris has been found on the ground,” he tweeted on May 12.

    Anand district collector M Y Daxini has said that the Forensic Science Laboratory “in touch with” Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, and Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Space Application Centre (SAC) to determine if the metal parts are debris from a satellite or rocket.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #China #Forensic Science Laboratory #Gujarat #rocket
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.