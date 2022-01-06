MARKET NEWS

My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus, says Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor

In the Twitter thread, Kapoor also explained how his name does not have the same pronunciation as Covid. Well, almost.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor says a cake bought for his 30th birthday spelled his name as 'Covid'. (Image credit: Twitter)

Before 2019, Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor never had to explain to people what his name meant. But with the rise of coronavirus and Covid, things took a drastic turn for him.

Kapoor, whose Twitter bio reads, "My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus", on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his experience of travelling abroad. The twitter thread has since gone viral.

And for those wondering, "Kovid" means scholar or learned, clarified Kapoor. "Comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa," he added.

Recollecting the problems Kapoor has faced with this name so far, he said, "For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K."

Kapoor claims he has to use a fake name at Starbucks after a guy handing him the coffee pointed out the name to everyone else and they burst out laughing.

He was also tagged in a newspaper cutting at a store. "When someone in a remote village in UP saw my old photo, from a newspaper, after my IIT selection - from 2008! - at some store, and decided to tag me on Twitter (sic)," Kapoor said.

The Holidify founder also recounted when a Zoomcar customer care guy called him, to process some pending refund, and told him that he had been laughing in the room with the other customer care folks before the call.

In the Twitter thread, Kapoor also explained how his name does not have the same pronunciation as Covid. Well, almost.



The hilarity continued as Kapoor went on to share many more snippets where his name became a topic of interest.



His name aside, Kapoor also took time to indulge in some humour with his re-discovered "celeb" status. "And yes, I might tire of replying to comments here, but please DM me if you have any more Kovid-COVID jokes, I am running out of them in my repertoire," he tweeted.


Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid #Holidify #Kovid Kapoor
first published: Jan 6, 2022 06:03 pm

