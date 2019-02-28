App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MWC 2019: Ookla's new update to enable support for 10 Gbps speedtest

A 10 Gbps Speedtest will allow organisers of MWC 2019 to test their connections and ensure their infrastructure is fast enough to serve the thousands of attendees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With service providers like Sprint, AT&T, Verizon and others all gearing up for a huge 5G rollout, Ookla Speedtest is updating their platform to enable individuals and enterprises to test their internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Ookla at MWC

Ookla has confirmed that they will showcase the new feature during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. A 10 Gbps speedtest will allow the organisers of MWC 2019 to test their connections and ensure their infrastructure is fast enough to serve the thousands of attendees.

Ookla Speedtest explained

An Ookla Speetest is currently the most popular and reliable method of testing the maximum limit of your Internet speed. The test takes into account factors like connection strength, latency and Mbps/Gbps per second. The test takes a few seconds to conclude and displays current download and upload speeds along with your ping.

Global presence

The company boasts over 7000 servers worldwide to host its Speedtest server daemon. This helps Ookla ensure accurate and quality Speedtest performance. This network of servers ensures accurate readings in any locality across the globe.

5G Rollout

5G is the next big frontier in the telecom sector. Through 5G connectivity, users will be able to upload and download large files or download and upload tons of videos within seconds. 5G will also make 4K video content streaming from cloud servers grow in popularity.

India has a role to play

Ookla has gone on to state that as India paves the way for innovative technologies to drive transformation and gears up for 5G, it is essential for business and organisations to share and receive high volumes of data at phenomenal 10Gbps data speeds. A

recent Ookla report shows that Reliance Jio as 98.8-percent 4G availability across the country, while Airtel comes in second with 90-percent coverage, followed by Vodafone and Idea with 84.6 and 82.8 percent respectively.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:54 pm

