Mumbai zoo starts ‘Crocodile Trail’ with viewing deck for visitors

The Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden has opened a Crocodile Trail (Image credit: @TheMumbaiZoo/Instagram)

A civic-run zoo in Mumbai has launched a ‘Crocodile Trail’ where visitors can get a close view of crocodiles and alligators.

The 162-year-old Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, also known as Byculla Zoo, offers visitors the opportunity to see crocodiles and alligators up close. According to news agency IANS, the Crocodile Trail at the zoo has an underwater viewing deck – billed as the first of its kind in Asia.



आता प्रतीक्षा संपली.....

वीरमाता जिजाबाई भोसले वनस्पती उद्यान व प्राणिसंग्रहालय येथे मगर व सुसरींच्या पाण्याखालील हालचाली पाहता येतील अशी सुसज्ज प्रदर्शनी- ‘क्रॉक ट्रेल’ पर्यटकांसाठी खुली करण्यात आली आहे.

. pic.twitter.com/rmZYFukPu0

— The Mumbai Zoo (@TheMumbaiZoo) May 7, 2023

The trail has been open to visitors since the last couple of days, Mumbai’s civic body, the BMC, said in a press release. It currently has two separate enclosures.

A viewing gallery of approximately 1,500 square feet size has been set up in the zoo and from this platform, tourists can observe the on surface and underwater movements of the reptiles, the release said. The zoo currently houses three crocodiles and two alligators in its enclosure.

The ongoing summer vacations in Mumbai schools have resulted in a heavy footfall at the zoo. During weekdays, 20,000 to 22,000 tourists visit the zoo, and the number only rises up to 30,000 to 33,000 on weekends, the BMC said.

Established in 1861, the Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden is one of the oldest zoos in India. It covers over 60 acres of land in the heart of Mumbai – Byculla.

(With inputs from PTI)