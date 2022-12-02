English
    Mumbai curfew: Section 144 imposed in city. Know what’s allowed and what’s prohibited

    Mumbai Police has reportedly imposed Section 144 in the city to ensure peace in the city and avoid disturbance to public order.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

    Mumbai Police has reportedly imposed Section 144 in the city to ensure peace in the city and avoid disturbance to public order. Several media reports suggested that a curfew has been imposed in Mumbai until January 2. Times Now, however, later updated its report to say that Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city from December 3 to December 17. Gatherings of five or more people are not allowed during this period.

    In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur said that loudspeakers, processions and gatherings are banned in the city from December 3 to December 17.

    Here is what’s prohibited in Mumbai:

    Assembly of five or more persons

    Any kind of procession

    Any use of loudspeakers, musical instruments and bursting of firecrackers in any procession

    Here’s what’s allowed:

    Marriage ceremonies

    Funeral meetings and processions en route to cemeteries / burial grounds

    Cinemas theaters or any place of public entertainment in or about films, plays

    Legal meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other bodies and associations

    Social gatherings, and meetings of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations for the general business thereof

    Assemblies of people in or around courts and offices

    Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities
