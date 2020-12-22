Mumbai club raid: Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan arrested for flouting COVID-19 rules

Representative picture

Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa, interior designer Sussanne Khan along with a couple of other celebrities were booked during a raid at Dragon Fly club near Mumbai airport.

The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

The Mumbai Police raided the club situated in hotel JW Marriot in Andheri in the early hours of December 22 around 2.30 am. It was found that the club had been flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

The police booked 37 violators, including seven staffers of the club, Mid Day reported. The raids were conducted based on information that various night clubs were violating the restrictions and not adhering to the social distancing guidelines, a senior Mumbai Police official told the newspaper.

As per the report, rapper Badshah allegedly fled the scene from the back gate. FIRs have been lodged under section 188 of IPC, Bombay police act and relevant sections of epidemic diseases act.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new

coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

According to an official statement, it has also been decided to compulsorily put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the state's airports from European and West Asian countries.