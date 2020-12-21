Night curfew imposed in Mumbai, other major cities of Maharashtra over new coronavirus strain worries

Vehicles can be seen on the road while curfew in Mumbai, India. (Image: Shivam Vahia)

Maharashtra government on December 21 announced night curfew in all of the state's major cities from 11 pm to 6 am beginning December 22 till January 5 amid coronavirus mutation in the United Kingdom (UK).

Additionally, the government has also decided to conduct institutional quarantine for 14 days for passengers arriving from Europe and the Middle East. The state government will also home quarantine those who are landing in Mumbai from other countries, a press release said.

Read: New coronavirus strain in the UK: Scientists’ concerns and what we know so far

The decisions were announced after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided that more precautions need to be taken in the view of the mutation of the virus in the UK.

Explained: Why the UK’s mutated coronavirus strain may not be an immediate threat to vaccines

This comes hours after India suspended all flights to and from UK until December 31.

During the meeting, which was attended by senior state government officials, Thackeray directed officials to set up a separate hospital for passengers from Europe if they have symptoms of the new virus.

Follow new coronavirus strain live updates on Moneycontrol

According to the press release, passengers from European and Middle Eastern countries will be tested for the virus on the fifth or seventh day after quarantine. They will be released home after completing their quarantine period.