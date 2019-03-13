App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mud-slinging continues: Congress posts clip of BJP minister referring to terrorist Hafiz Saeed as ‘Hafiz ji’

The BJP had earlier mocked AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and started suing #Rahullovesterrorists for referring to Masood Azhar as ‘Masood Azhar ji’

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

Hitting back at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday, the Congress shared a video of BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad referring to terror outfit JuD founder Hafiz Saeed as ‘ji’ – a Hindi honorific word. The tweet carried the hashtag #BJPLovesTerrorists, in retaliation to the BJP taking jibes at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for a similar utterance.

On Monday, Rahul had referred to terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief as “Masood Azhar ji” at a meeting of party workers.

He had said: “You might remember Masood Azhar. During the previous government of the 56-inch people, [present] National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed him over in Kandahar.”

Gandhi was referring to the Kandahar plane hijack incident of December 24, 1999. The then ruling BJP government had to release Masood Azhar for the safe return of over 160 passengers. Now, Azhar’s group claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack on Central Reserve Police Forces, which claimed 40 lives.

related news

However, Rahul’s remark irked BJP leaders and they lashed out on Twitter.

Commenting on that, Ravi Shankar Prasad had tweeted: “Come on Rahul Gandhi Ji! Earlier it were the likes of Digvijay Ji who called ‘Osama Ji’ and ‘Hafiz Saeed Sahab’. Now you are saying ‘Masood Azhar Ji’. What has happened to the Congress?”

Union minister Smriti Irani went to the extent of stating Rahul loves terrorists. “What is common between Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan? Their love for terrorists. Please note Rahul ji’s reverence for terrorist Masood Azhar – a testimony to #RahulLovesTerrorists.”

In retaliation, on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted a video from June 2018, in which the union minister can be heard referring to Hafiz Saeed as “Hafiz ji”. “Hope this finds pride of place in BJP’s revamped website, as and when it returns,” she tweeted.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 06:59 pm

