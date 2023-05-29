Mount Everest Day: When Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay scaled the world's tallest peak

Mount Everest Day is celebrated to pay homage to Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay's historic climb. (Image: @DPrasanthNair/Twitter)

Mount Everest Day is an annual celebration observed on May 29th to commemorate the historic achievement of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, who became the first climbers to successfully reach the summit of Mount Everest on that day in 1953.

History

The celebration of Mount Everest Day serves to honour their remarkable accomplishment and recognize the significance of their expedition in the realm of mountaineering and exploration.

May 29th was chosen as the designated day for this celebration because it marks the date when Hillary and Norgay conquered the tallest peak on Earth, an extraordinary feat that captivated the world's attention.

The challenge

Located in the majestic Himalayan range, straddling the border between Nepal and Tibet, Everest stands at a staggering height of 8,848.86 meters (29,031.7 feet). Its treacherous slopes, bitter cold, unpredictable weather, and thin air make it a formidable adversary, testing the limits of physical endurance and mental fortitude.

The challengers

Edmund Hillary, a beekeeper from New Zealand, had already gained experience from various mountain expeditions, including an attempt on Everest in 1951. Tenzing Norgay, a skilled climber and revered Sherpa, was also no stranger to the challenges of the mountain. Together, they formed a formidable team, combining their expertise, strength, and knowledge to undertake the arduous task ahead.

The climb

The final push to the summit took place on the morning of May 29, 1953. Hillary and Norgay, accompanied by a small team of Sherpas, embarked on the treacherous climb, facing icy slopes, precarious crevasses, and treacherous ridges. Braving biting winds and extreme cold, they meticulously ascended, step by step, inching closer to their ultimate goal.

After weeks of enduring gruelling physical exertion, Hillary and Norgay reached the summit of Mount Everest at 11:30 a.m. on this day creating history.

An inspiration

Before Hillary and Norgay's historic climb, many believed that Mount Everest was an unconquerable fortress, an insurmountable challenge that would forever defy human efforts. Since that historic day, thousands of climbers have attempted to conquer Everest, with varying degrees of success.

Mount Everest Day serves as an annual tribute to the pioneering spirit of Hillary and Norgay, as well as a celebration of the mountain itself. On this day, climbers, adventurers, and mountain enthusiasts from all walks of life come together to honour their legacy, remember their courage, and pay homage to the awe-inspiring beauty and grandeur of Mount Everest.