Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola to launch Moto G7 in India today: All you need to know

The G7 continues to provide good specifications in the mid-tier smartphone category. The highlight of this device is the water-drop notch display with a thin chin at the bottom.

Pranav Hegde
Moneycontrol News

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G7 today in India. The Moto G7 is the second device under the G series to be launched this year. The company had released the G7 Power that was launched in India last month.

Motorola unveiled the G7 lineup last month in Brazil. The G series has been very popular in India for being one of the best value for money devices that offer a balance of good performance for the price. The G7 continues to provide good specifications in the mid-tier smartphone category. The highlight of this device is the water-drop notch display with a thin chin at the bottom.

The G7 has a 6.24-inch Max Vision display which is a Full HD+ screen with a 2270x1080 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The G6 successor has a 3D curved glass display with Corning Glass 3 for protection from screen cracks. Under the hood are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC Octa-core processor clocking at 1.8GHz and an Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing that power the G7. They are coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

For shutterbugs, the G7 sports a dual-camera setup which includes a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a secondary 5MP f/2.2 lens for depth sensing with LED flash. The rear camera unit comes with HDR, PDAF, gyro-EIS. An 8MP f/2.2 sensor is housed inside the teardrop notch that can shoot videos at 1080p.

The G7 packs a 3,000 mAh battery that should provide decent power backup. It includes a 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C and runs on Android 9.0 Pie. For connectivity, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP and aptX, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, etc.

The phone was launched in two colour options — Ceramic Black and Clear White and priced at $299 (approximately Rs 20,700). However, it is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 like the G7 Power which was launched in Brazil at $249 (approximately Rs 17,200) but is available in India for Rs 13,999. 
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #budget smartphones #Budget Smartphones under Rs 20000 #Moto G series #Moto G7 #Motorola

