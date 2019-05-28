Moto Z4 price and specifications confirmed courtesy of Amazon listing

Specifications of the Moto Z4 have just been confirmed courtesy of an Amazon listing. Even though the phone hasn’t been officially announced, an Amazon listing was accidentally uploaded, leading to one user purchasing the device and posting an unboxing video.

While Amazon has since taken down the listing, lot of features of the phone have already been revealed courtesy of Jetfire007. So, let’s take a look at everything coming to the new Moto Z4. Considering the listing was found on Amazon, it is safe to assume that the specs are all but confirmed.

Before the listing was removed, the Z4 was spotted at $499, which seems accurate considering the Z3 debuted at $480.

The Moto Z4 is equipped with a Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Z4 features a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with a 2,340 x 1080 resolution.

The 48-megapixel primary sensor uses Quad Pixel technology (Basically pixel binning) to output 12-megapixel photos. Additionally, the teardrop notch on the front of the phone houses a 25-megapixel shooter.

The Moto Z4 runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

The Z4 also gets a 3600mAh battery with 15W wired charging support and a headphone jack.

According to the video posted on Reddit, the Moto Z4 will ship with a free 360-degree Moto Mod, which means the handset will be compatible with all Moto Mods.

Considering its specs, the Moto Z4 is certainly not the flagship handset we were expecting, but it is one of the most impressive Motorola smartphones till date. However, the Moto Z4 will face tough competition if the $499 price tag is accurate. Since its competition comes in the form of the Pixel 3a XL, Asus Zenfone 6 and OnePlus 7.