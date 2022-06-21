English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Most terrifying space photo': Astronaut floats away from space shuttle untethered

    Bruce McCandless II was the first astronaut to have walked in space while being untethered from the spacecraft.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    The photo was clicked in February 1984. (Image credit: NASA)

    The photo was clicked in February 1984. (Image credit: NASA)


    A photograph of an astronaut floating away from a space shuttle untethered has been doing rounds on social media. The photo, taken in February 1984, shows the astronaut in a white space suit floating in the void as the blue Earth's sphere looms under him.

    It was clicked when Bruce McCandless II had stepped out of the Challenger space shuttle to rehearse for a satellite-repair mission. He was the first astronaut to have walked in space while being untethered from the spacecraft.

    Describing the photo titled Free Floating, NASA stated in its website, "Astronaut Bruce McCandless is seen floating above Earth. He is farther away from the safety of his spaceship than any astronaut had ever been."

    "This was made possible by a jet pack on his back called the Manned Maneuvering Unit, or MMU. McCandless tested the MMU near the space shuttle. He then went 'free-flying' to a distance of 320 feet away from the space shuttle."

    Close

    Related stories

    According to a New York Times report, McCandless II was 170 mile (273.5 kilometre) above Earth’s surface when this photo was taken. In fact, The Times had described McCandless as “a puffy white gingerbread man” floating above the continental United States.


    While reflecting on the NASA photo, McCandless had in July 2015 told The Guardian, “My anonymity means people can imagine themselves doing the same thing. Like Neil (Armstrong) said in 1969, I was representing mankind up there.”

    McCandless, a former United States Navy captain, had played a role in Neil Armstrong's famed moonwalk three years later.

    “That may have been one small step for Neil, but it’s a heck of a big leap for me,” McCandless had joked earlier, in reference to comments Armstrong made after taking the first human step on the moon in 1969.

    He died in 2017 aged 80.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Astronaut #Bruce McCandless II #NASA #Neil Armstrong #space
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 07:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.