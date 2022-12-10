Moonlighting, quiet quitting and other trending words of 2022

There are some words that dominated the news cycle and social media alike in 2022. From the practice of 'moonlighting' to entering 'goblin mode' - these are terms you may have come across while looking at the headlines or browsing Twitter. In the year that was, these terms -- from quiet quitting to gaslighting and more -- were discussed, debated and trended on social media. Here's a look at 7 trending words of 2022 and what they mean.

Moonlighting: Moonlighting, or the practice of working a second job alongside one’s primary source of income, became a hotly-discussed topic in 2022 as CEOs, founders and working professionals debated the ethicality of it. Wipro chairman Rishad Premji called moonlighting in the tech industry akin to cheating, while at the opposite end of the spectrum, Swiggy announced an “industry-first” moonlighting policy of allowing its employees to take up outside gigs or projects.

Quiet Quitting: In the post-pandemic workplace, quiet quitting emerged as a term to describe working professionals who refuse to go the extra mile for their employers. Some feel the term “quiet quitting” itself is a misnomer, since it refers to essentially doing the work one is paid to do, while refusing to take on extra work.

“During lockdown, a lot of us prioritized our health, wellness and emotional needs above all. As a result, we also reassessed our work-life balance which magnified the ‘Quiet Quitting’ phenomenon,” said Sreesukhi Sudarshan, who works in talent acquisition.

Proximity bias: Another word that took on significance in the post-pandemic workplace of 2022 was proximity bias. It refers to the tendency that people in power – bosses, managers, Human Resources – have to treat workers more favourably if they are physically closer. This year saw the return of thousands of employees to offices after months of working remotely thanks to the pandemic. Those who continued to work from home voiced their concerns about proximity bias in the workplace.

Finfluencer: 2022 may well be remembered as the year that saw the rise of the finfluencer. The term is used for social media influencers who create content on finance, give investment advice and demystify economics, especially for a younger audience.

Cockroach: If the word “unicorn” is for startups valued at over $1 billion, “cockroach” stands for businesses that struggle, but manage to grow, slowly and surely. In 2022, a year that saw tech funding dry up, being a cockroach – or a company that does whatever it takes to survive – became a valuable trait.

Goblin mode: Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year 2022 refers to “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

“Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point” said Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages.