'Mock alien signal' sent from Mars to Earth for first time and you can try to decode it

Space agencies worldwide have for a long time dedicated significant resources to investigating the possibility of sentient beings beyond Earth. In line with this pursuit, the European Space Agency (ESA) recently utilised its ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter to transmit a simulated signal from Mars. The encoded message, part of the ESA's "A Sign in Space" project, was flashed at 9 pm on May 24.

Since its arrival at the Red Planet in October 2016, the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has been diligently examining Mars for any indications of biological or geological activity. The transmission of the mock signal represents an innovative endeavor by the ESA to prepare a response in the event of an actual contact with an extraterrestrial civilization.

According to the ESA's official website, the encoded message was initially sent to the spacecraft from the agency's mission control center in Darmstadt, Germany, on May 10. It was subsequently stored in the orbiter's memory, converted into telemetry (data), and transmitted back to Earth.

Intriguingly, the ESA has chosen to keep the contents of the message under wraps. The agency has invited individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures, both experts and the general public alike, to decipher and interpret the message.

The public is encouraged to submit their scientific findings, thoughts, sketches, drawings, and ideas for the technical decoding and cultural interpretation of the transmission. These contributions will be showcased on the project's website and associated social media platforms.

To facilitate participation, the project's website features a dedicated page that provides instructions on how to submit the decoded message transmitted from Mars.

Daniela de Paulis, the artist behind the project, remarked, "Throughout history, humanity has searched for meaning in powerful and transformative phenomena. Receiving a message from an extra-terrestrial civilization would be a profoundly transformational experience for all humankind."