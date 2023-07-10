Millennials lie the most on social media, workplace among all generations: Survey

23 percent of millennials confessed to lying on social media. (Representational image)

Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996 are the biggest culprits of lying in the workplace and on social media, a survey has found.

Online casino PlayStar surveyed 1,306 participants, half men, and half women, to observe how they lie in different environments, New York Post reported. It found that millennials were the worst offenders, with 13 percent of them admitting to being dishonest at least once a day. On the other hand, only 2 percent of baby boomers, or those born between 1946 and 1964, lied once a day.

While among Gen Z (1997 to 2021) and Gen X (1965 to 1980), only 5 percent confessed to lying regularly -- even at workplaces. Revealing more about millennials' lying patterns, the PlayStar survey stated that almost a third of them confessed to fabricating their resumes this year. Two in five millennials revealed they have lied to the boss “to avoid embarrassment in the workplace,” PlayStar stated.

It added that 23 percent of millennials and 21 percent Gen Z’ers admitted to lying on social media this year to impress people.

The survey also found that men are 10 percent more likely to lie on social media than women as 26 percent of men confessed to fibbing once a day compared to 23 percent of women. It also noted that the most common misconception about deception is about women being better at spotting it than men, New York Post reported.

The PlayStar survey found that 97 percent of responders were bad at identifying when someone is lying. “Not only do they struggle to work out when someone is telling lies, but they also believe several myths about lying,” it stated.

