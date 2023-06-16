Microscope, please: A 'Louis Vuitton' handbag, smaller than a grain of salt, is up for auction

MSCHF, the New York-based art advertising collective known for its viral creations such as the Big Red Boots and Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," is at it again with a new and even more bizarre design. This time, they have unveiled a microscopic handbag that is smaller than a grain of salt. The fluorescent green bag, modelled after the Louis Vuitton Monogram OnTheGo handbag, measures a mere 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers.

Unlike traditional handbags that serve a practical purpose, MSCHF's tiny handbag aims to comment on the increasing focus on brand promotion rather than functionality.

"Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier," MSCHF, aptly pronounced "mischief" wrote on Instagram a day ago unveiling their newest creation.

You need a microscope to see the miniature bag. (Image: @mschf/Instagram)

Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of MSCHF, told The New York Times, "A practical object is boiled down into jewellery, all of its putative function evaporated; for luxury objects, useability is the angels' share." The bag is intended to highlight the transformation of a functional item into a mere brand signifier.

The decision to create such a minuscule bag was driven by MSCHF's desire to take the trend of shrinking luxury handbags to its logical extreme. By stripping away all utility from the bag, MSCHF emphasizes its role as a symbol of luxury rather than a useful accessory.

Wiesner stated, "I think 'bag' is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional. But it has basically become jewellery."

MSCHF has not sought permission from Louis Vuitton to use their logo or design for the microscopic handbag, despite Pharrell Williams recently being named the men's designer for the luxury brand.

Wiesner commented, "We are big in the 'ask forgiveness, not permission' school." This approach aligns with MSCHF's history of provocative antics and disregard for traditional boundaries. However, the collective settled a Nike lawsuit in 2021, and a Vans trademark suit is currently under appeal in federal court.

The Microscopic Handbag will be showcased at Pharrell William's auction house JOOPITER in Paris from June 20 to 24. It will be displayed in a sealed gel case mounted beneath a microscope, allowing viewers to observe the intricate details of the bag. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to bid on the bag from June 19 to 27 on JOOPITER.com.

MSCHF's unconventional approach to art and design has garnered attention and controversy. The collective's creations often blur the line between satire and consumer culture commentary.

From turning Birkin bags into "Birkinstock" sandals to incorporating holy water from the River Jordan into customized Nike sneakers, MSCHF consistently challenges societal norms and expectations.

The creation of the Microscopic Handbag required collaboration with specialized industrial manufacturers in the field of biotechnology. The bag was crafted using a process called two-photon polymerization, a form of 3D printing for microscopic objects. Its bright colour and translucence were chosen to enhance visibility when illuminated from below on a microscope slide.

While the tiny handbag may be seen as a bold statement or a playful gimmick, its underlying message about the diminishing practicality of luxury handbags resonates.

In an industry driven by ever-changing trends and brand recognition, the Microscopic Handbag questions the true purpose of these accessories and pushes the boundaries of what can be considered fashion. The creations serve as a commentary on consumerism and the evolving nature of art and design.

Zara trolled for Rs 3,000 shirt with Hindi words that make little sense

As the auction for the Microscopic Handbag approaches, Wiesner expressed a surprising sentiment. He said, "I almost hope somebody eats it."