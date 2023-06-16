English
    Mercedes is getting ChatGPT in its cars for more 'human-like' interaction

    With ChatGPT, voice commands in Mercedes-Benz cars will become more conversational and context-aware, enabling a back-and-forth dialogue.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
    ChatGPT will be integrated into Mercedes-Benz cars in the United States. (Representational)

    Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft are teaming up to revolutionise the driving experience by integrating AI language model ChatGPT into Mercedes-Benz cars in the United States. The collaboration aims to enhance voice-command capabilities in Mercedes vehicles, making interactions with the car's system more fluid, natural, and human-like.

    Currently, Mercedes vehicles allow drivers to use the phrase "Hey, Mercedes," followed by a short command to perform specific tasks such as adjusting the temperature, setting a navigation destination, or making a phone call.

    With the integration of ChatGPT, these voice commands will become more conversational and context-aware, enabling a back-and-forth dialogue between the driver and the vehicle occupants.

    Microsoft states that ChatGPT will expand the system's capabilities to respond to a wider range of requests, even those unrelated to the car or the driver. Drivers can ask trivia questions, weather information and even travel tips.

    Moreover, ChatGPT will be able to interact with other applications, allowing users to make restaurant reservations or purchase movie tickets seamlessly.

    Starting on June 16, Mercedes owners in the United States with the MBUX "infotainment" system will have the opportunity to beta test the ChatGPT system. By using the voice command "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program," they can explore the potential of this advanced AI technology firsthand.

    OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since it was launched. Microsoft has invented $10 billion in the chatbot.

