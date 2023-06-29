Meet the man who bought a lifetime airline pass and travelled 37 million km in 33 years

Over the past 33 years, Tom Stuker has amassed an astonishing record of more than 37 million km travelled.

Imagine having the ability to travel the world without worrying about the soaring costs of airfare. For Tom Stuker, a man from New Jersey, US, this dream became a reality three decades ago when he purchased a lifetime pass from United Airlines for $290,000 (Rs 2.38 crores approximately). Little did he know that this investment would transform his life.

Over the past 33 years, Stuker, now 69 years old, has amassed an astonishing record of more than 37 million km travelled. To put this into perspective, the legendary Apollo 11 spacecraft, which carried Neil Armstrong and his fellow astronauts to the moon, covered a mere 1.5 million km.

Stuker's incredible mileage in 2019 alone surpassed the distance of six trips to the moon, with 373 flights spanning 1.46 million miles. If he had paid for these flights out of pocket, it would have amounted to a staggering $2.44 million.

However, the true value of Stuker's lifetime pass lies not only in the countless miles he has travelled but also in the immense number of frequent flyer miles he has accumulated. In 2009, Stuker crossed the milestone of 8 million km, becoming the first United Airlines customer to achieve such a feat.

Stuker's existence has been nothing short of lavish, with extravagant hotel suites in exotic locations, weeks-long Crystal cruises, and gourmet meals from Perth to Paris. Not limited to personal indulgences, Stuker has used his miles to renovate his brother's house and once cashed in $50,000 worth of Walmart gift cards in a single day. His love for adventure even led him to bid 451,000 air miles in a charity auction to secure a cameo appearance in a Seinfeld episode.

While Stuker has lived a life of opulence through his accumulation of miles, his extensive time spent in the air has not been without its somber moments. Having witnessed the passing of four individuals during his years of flying, Stuker reflects on these incidents.

"All heart attacks," he shares. "I'd met a couple of them, too. Just died right in their seats. The last guy was up in business with me, Chicago to Narita [Tokyo]. They covered him with a blanket and put the seat belt back on. What else could they do?"

Despite the occasional hardships, Stuker remains committed to his jet-setting lifestyle. Together with his wife, he has embarked on over 120 honeymoons, relishing in the freedom that his lifetime pass has provided.

Regarding concerns about the environmental impact of his travels, Stuker dismisses any notion of guilt. In an interview with GQ, he confidently asserts, "I'm not adding to the footprint. The plane is going to fly whether I'm on it or not. It would be much more relevant if I was flying in a private jet. Those are the people who can help the environment much more than I can if they flew commercial."