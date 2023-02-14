Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: 9 things to know

The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact. (Representational image)

The World Health Organization says that Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease, caused by the Ebola-like Marburg virus. Here is what we know so far about the Marburg virus and the outbreak in Equatorial Guinea which has killed 9 people:





The Marburg virus causes Marburg virus disease (MVD) in humans, which is often fatal. Without treatment, Marburg can be fatal in up to 88% of people, but early treatment and good patient care can bring the fatality rate down.

2. The virus was first identified and described in 1967 after it caused simultaneous outbreaks in the German cities of Marburg and Frankfurt, as well as the Yugoslav capital Belgrade.

3. Marburg and Ebola viruses are both members of the Filoviridae family (filovirus). Though caused by different viruses, the two diseases are similar.

4. Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats. It is highly infectious and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, or surfaces, like contaminated bed sheets or clothes. Infection has also been known to occur through close contact between healthcare workers and patients.

5. Symptoms of MVD include haemorrhage, fever, diarrhoea and vomiting. The disease begins with high fever and severe headache before progressing to diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and vomiting. According to WHO, many patients develop severe haemorrhagic manifestations between 5 and 7 days.

6. Nine people have died in Equatorial Guinea because of the Marburg outbreak, while 16 others are suspected of infection. Advance teams have been deployed in the affected districts to trace contacts, isolate and provide medical care to people showing symptoms of the disease.

7. A lockdown has been implemented in the Kie-Ntem province and the neighbouring district of Mongomo to contain the spread of the disease, said the country’s health minister.

8. There have been previous outbreaks and sporadic cases in other parts of Africa -- in Angola, DR Congo, Guinea, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda. Ghana last year reported two deaths linked to Marburg virus.

9. There are currently no approved vaccines or antiviral treatment to treat the illness. However, treatment of specific symptoms like dehydration improves chances of survival significantly.

(With inputs from agencies)