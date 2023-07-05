Man tries to open Ryanair plane door before take-off, tackled by passengers. Watch

The man was shouting 'open the door' repeatedly. (Image: screengrab from video @WinniePooh14466/Twitter)

A Ryanair flight was disrupted when a passenger became unruly and attempted to open the door moments before takeoff from Zadar, Croatia, to London. The incident, which occurred on the 30th of June, was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok, gaining widespread attention.

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen rising from his seat, removing his sunglasses, and gesticulating wildly at fellow passengers. Shouting "open the door" repeatedly, he created a tense atmosphere aboard the packed flight. The situation escalated until two passengers took swift action, tackling the disruptive individual and pinning him to the ground.

Additional footage shared by the same TikTok user shows the man being apprehended by authorities on the runway in Zadar. Reports indicate that the man resisted arrest and was subsequently taken to the hospital. The Mirror has reported that he is currently in custody on suspicion of assaulting an officer.



A British tourist tried to open the door on a crowded Ryanair plane flying from Zadar in Croatia. When he ran to the door, two young men jumped on him and threw him to the floor. pic.twitter.com/taUp4nzkpD — Winnie Pooh (@WinniePooh14466) July 3, 2023

The majority of passengers on the flight were returning from the Hideout music festival, which had recently taken place on the island of Pag in Croatia.

Ryanair, in response to the incident, issued a statement apologizing to the affected passengers and attributing the disruption to the unruly individual. A spokesperson for the airline stated, "This is now a matter for local police. We sincerely apologize to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this passenger's disruptive behaviour."

This incident is not an isolated one, as disruptive behaviour on flights has become an increasing concern in recent times.

Just in May, a man was detained after he opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane minutes before it was due to land in South Korea causing panic among passengers. He claimed he felt “suffocated” and wanted to “get off quickly”.