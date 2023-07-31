Man known for high-rise stunts dies after fall from 68th floor

Remi Lucidi on top of a skyscraper in Dubai in June. (Image credit: remnigma/Instagram)

Remi Lucidi, a French man who used to climb skyscrapers around the world, died after falling from the 68th floor of a building in Hong Kong last week, South China Morning Post reported. He was 30.

Lucidi was last seen knocking on the window of a penthouse on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower in Hong Kong's upscale Mid-Levels area on Thursday at around 7:30 pm, the newspaper reported, quoting a source. A domestic worker inside the house had called the police upon seeing the stranger at the window.

It is likely that Remi Lucidi was trapped on the 68th floor and was perhaps knocking on the window for help, the source reportedly said.



After he fall to his death, the police found his camera which had videos of his dangerous stunts.

His last post on Instagram, where he has over 3,000 followers, was from the top of a building in Hong Kong’s Times Square a week ago.

In another post earlier this month, he posted a drone video of him lying on the terrace of a high-rise in Bangkok.

Other photos on his Instagram account show him posting atop skyscrapers in Dubai, Hong Kong, France, Poland and Colombia.

A drone video from last October shows Lucidi on top of the tallest chimney in France.