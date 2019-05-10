Mahindra TUV 300 gets a facelift - here's everything you need to know

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra recently gave its compact SUV a midlife facelift. The TUV 300 received an update after four years which includes improved aesthetics, a new safety kit, and a new optional variant.

Among the prominent changes is the new piano black front grille which is flanked by new headlamps. These headlamps now also house a set of LED DRLs. The car gets new claddings and chin plates on the side. A grey spare wheel cover and clear-lens tail lamps have been added to the back.

The interiors have been designed by Italian design house Pininfarina, which has given the car silver sports accent all around the cabin. Mahindra has also included a reverse parking sensor and static bending headlights as standard.

In terms of safety, the TUV 300 is armed with dual airbags, ABS with EBD Nd cornering braking system, which has been standardised across all variants. The car also gets two new paint schemes ­– Highway Red and Mystic Copper­ – along with the standard colours on offer.

The company has not made any changes to the engine, however, and the car still uses the same mHawk100 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine which makes 101PS of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The improvements in the car have raised its price tag, but there is no significant increase as it now costs Rs. 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, which is Rs 10000 more than the previous gen. In terms of competition, it faces the Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta and Honda WR-V among others.