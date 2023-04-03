Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Story, significance and rituals performed on this day

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 4 to mark the birth anniversary of the great Tirthankara of Jainism.

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 4 to mark the birth anniversary of the great Tirthankara of Jainism. He is known to be a teacher who propagates the dharma in Jainism. As a child, he was given the name of Vardhaman.

Story of Mahavir Jayanti

Lord Mahavir was the son of king Sidhartha and Queen Trisala. Lord Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar on the 13th day of the Hindu calendar month Chaitra in 599 BC according to sweatambars. As per the Digambar Jains, Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC. While he was born in a royal family, he chose to live a life away from the materialistic world. When he was growing up, he started to look at the meaning of his existence and hence left the kingdom, family, and worldly duties at the age of 30 and went to the forest in the search of inner peace. To attain salvation, he strictly penanced for 12 years.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Lord Mahavir is considered to be one of the most holiest missionaries of harmony and peace. He is the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. In his remembrance, several stories about Lord Mahavir are told to the younger generation.

