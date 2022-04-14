English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    On Mahavir Jayanti, PM Modi, President extend wishes: 'We recall noble teachings'

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022: The Jain community is celebrating today the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara, or spiritual teacher, of Jainism.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    Mahavir Jayanti: Political leaders looked back on Mahavir's emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood.

    Mahavir Jayanti: Political leaders looked back on Mahavir's emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood.


    The Jain community celebrates Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak today. It marks the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara, or spiritual teacher, of Jainism.

    Mahavir was born to a royal Jain family in Bihar in the 6th century BCE. He is believed to have left home to become an ascetic at the age of 30. He taught that chastity, truth, non-violence and non-attachment were necessary for spiritual liberation.

    To celebrate Mahavir's birth, many looked back on his teachings.

    "We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. "Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all."

    President Ram Nath Kovind said Mahavir embodied non-violence. "He taught humanity about truth and non-possession," Kovind added.  "I wish that following his principles, we work for global peace and mutual harmony."

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said: "The Panch Vrats (five vows) shown by Mahavir Swami bring peace, restraint, purity and sattvikta (righteousness) in the life of the society and the individual."

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Mahavir's teachings are needed now more than ever. "He taught us the need for Truth, practice of Ahimsa and essence of universal brotherhood," Siddaramaiah added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Jains #Mahavir Jayanti #Narendra Modi
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 11:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.