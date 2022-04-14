On Mahavir Jayanti, PM Modi, President extend wishes: 'We recall noble teachings'

The Jain community celebrates Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak today. It marks the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara, or spiritual teacher, of Jainism.
Mahavir was born to a royal Jain family in Bihar in the 6th century BCE. He is believed to have left home to become an ascetic at the age of 30. He taught that chastity, truth, non-violence and non-attachment were necessary for spiritual liberation.
To celebrate Mahavir's birth, many looked back on his teachings."We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. "Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all."
Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all.
We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/CyKPtNPKZiApril 14, 2022
सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर जैन समुदाय के लोगों को महावीर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। भगवान महावीर अहिंसा की साक्षात प्रतिमूर्ति थे। उन्होंने मानवता को सत्य और अपरिग्रह की शिक्षा दी। मेरी कामना है कि उनके सिद्धांतों पर चलते हुए, हम वैश्विक शांति तथा पारस्परिक सद्भाव के लिए कार्य करें।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022
जैन परम्परा के 24वें तीर्थंकर, भगवान महावीर की जयंती पर श्रद्धालु देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!
महावीर स्वामी के दिखाए पंच व्रत समाज और व्यक्ति के जीवन में शांति, संयम, शुचिता और सात्विकता लाते हैं। #MahavirJayanti2022— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2022
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Mahavir's teachings are needed now more than ever. "He taught us the need for Truth, practice of Ahimsa and essence of universal brotherhood," Siddaramaiah added.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes