How ​do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from? What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies.



Harsh Goenka belongs to the fifth generation of one of the country’s top business clans. The eldest son of India Inc’s original takeover tycoon Rama Prasad Goenka, he chairs a diversified conglomerate which counts CEAT Ltd (he became MD at the age 24 in 1983), KEC International, Zensar Technologies and RPG Lifesciences as some of its group firms. He is an art aficionado with an extensive and enviable collection of private art. He considers himself a food adventurer and enjoys comfort food like Jhalmuri as well as the Moradabadi Dal at his favourite Indian restaurant — Indian Accent, Lodhi, New Delhi. A social media celebrity, his ready wit and humour are relished by his 1.5 million followers on Twitter. In a candid chat with Moneycontrol, Goenka shares lessons in leadership and his people philosophy.



Edited excerpts:

What time do you like to be at your desk?

I am driven by the calendar for the day and typically I do not place any restrictions on my in and out time.