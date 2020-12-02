Last Updated : December 02, 2020 / 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Like A Boss
Harsh Goenka on why leadership does not need a degree or schooling, the values of Tata Group, the pursuit of happiness and more
Harsh Goenka, the charismatic chairman of RPG Enterprises, firmly believes that one should be a guide, not a boss. A consensus leader, he tells us he would want to be respected "not for what I am, but for what I do."
Ashwin Mohan
Note to readers:
:
How do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from? What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies.
Harsh Goenka belongs to the fifth generation of one of the country’s top business clans. The eldest son of India Inc’s original takeover tycoon Rama Prasad Goenka, he chairs a diversified conglomerate which counts CEAT Ltd (he became MD at the age 24 in 1983), KEC International, Zensar Technologies and RPG Lifesciences as some of its group firms. He is an art aficionado with an extensive and enviable collection of private art. He considers himself a food adventurer and enjoys comfort food like Jhalmuri as well as the Moradabadi Dal at his favourite Indian restaurant — Indian Accent, Lodhi, New Delhi. A social media celebrity, his ready wit and humour are relished by his 1.5 million followers on Twitter. In a candid chat with Moneycontrol, Goenka shares lessons in leadership and his people philosophy.
Edited excerpts:
What time do you like to be at your desk?
I am driven by the calendar for the day and typically I do not place any restrictions on my in and out time.
Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: at business school or on the job?
B-school gives you the tools, the many paths to reach a goal. Leadership does not need a degree or schooling. At the core of leadership is an underlying larger purpose and desire to create lasting impact for humanity at large. Mother Teresa and Dhirubhai Ambani are leaders who never went to a B-school, yet their leadership of organisations and contribution to society is exemplary.
Describe your management style.
I like to set the overall purpose and objectives, empower the organisation, delegate and regularly review progress made. I place a lot of value in systems and processes.
Are tough decisions best taken by one person or collectively?
Decisions may be collective but accountability should be with the leader. If the buck stops with me I have to finally decide to agree or not agree with a decision. My style is of a consensus leader.
Do you want to be liked, feared or respected?
I wouldn’t want to be feared. I like to be liked and would want to be respected not for what I am but for what I do.
What does your support team look like?
At the apex we have the Group Management Board. We are structured by industry segment and each business has a CEO . We review businesses periodically and I am supported by the Corporate Centre in each major functional area. Having said that I believe every person in every function, big or small, has a role and is therefore an important cog in the wheel.
A business outside of corporate law or business leader that you draw inspiration from?
The Tata Group for creating an illustrious institution that is admired for values, trust, scale of business and continuity of legacy. Reliance Industries for its audacity of dreaming big, being nimble-footed despite being a behemoth, creating shareholder value and transforming the industry they get into.
Which management book has influenced you the most?
There are many. In recent times, I liked Harvard Professor Tal Ben-Shaher’sBeing Happy. I also like to read articles, both on business and general interest.
Do you socialise with your team outside of work?
Occasionally, for some light-hearted banter.
What would your key management advice be?
Define your organisation’s purpose, conduct business ethically, empower your people, be a guide not a boss and most importantly Be Happy in what you are endeavoring. Our organization’s brand promise isHappinessand we work hard to ensure all our stakeholders – employees, customers, investors and society at large are truly happy.
