    Indian designer Gaurav Gupta debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week

    Gaurav Gupta has dressed many Indian and global celebrities in his sculpted, structurally draped outfits, for appearances at Cannes film festival, the Oscars and other elite events.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    Pieces from Gaurav Gupta's "Shunya" collection. (Image credit: Gaurav Gupta)

    Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta debuted at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday, January 26, with a collection named "Shunya", or zero, in which he explored the "possibilities between zero and infinity, with tangents of mythology, fantasy and surrealism".

    Gupta has dressed many Indian and global celebrities in his sculpted, structurally draped outfits. In 2022, he designed rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars dress, that was widely praised by the global press.


     