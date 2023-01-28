Indian designer Gaurav Gupta debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week

Pieces from Gaurav Gupta's "Shunya" collection. (Image credit: Gaurav Gupta)

Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta debuted at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday, January 26, with a collection named "Shunya", or zero, in which he explored the "possibilities between zero and infinity, with tangents of mythology, fantasy and surrealism".

Gupta has dressed many Indian and global celebrities in his sculpted, structurally draped outfits. In 2022, he designed rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars dress, that was widely praised by the global press.





He has also worked with stars like Lizzo and Cardi B.

"It propelled us and it gave us the confidence that we were ready as an Indian couture brand to go global," Gupta told CNN.

The designer's Paris Haute Couture Week collection featured sparkly gowns with flowing trains, sculptural draping forms in indigo electric blue as well as elemental dresses black and nude dresses with elegant forms.

“For our first showcase on the official calendar at Paris Haute Couture Week, I wanted to delve deeper into our mindscape to come up with a concept which is subliminal in thought and original in form," Gupta said.



Speaking to Vogue magazine about his collection, Gupta said he did not want "any limits to imagination".

"I very much wanted the DNA of the brand which is the sculpting and the endlessness, and a parallel fantasy world which is infinite," the designer said.

Gupta, who started his label in 2005, is best known for sculptural silhouettes that have been seen on the red carpets at the Oscars, The Emmy Awards, the Tony Awards and the Cannes film festival.

Often, he has been told his designs are beautiful but not very Indian, Gupta said in an interview with CNN.

"There's a sense of fluid form, maximalism, the techniques and craftsmanship -- all of that is Indian," he said. "I want to challenge the perception of the words 'India' or 'Indianness.'"