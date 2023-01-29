English
    Know the difference: What Indians have been eating as Mexican is Tex-Mex

    Who doesn’t love a plateful of tortilla chips or nachos, heaped with salsa, guacamole and jalapeños, smothered in gooey cheese? But is that even the real Mexican food?

    Mini Ribeiro
    January 29, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
    Tacos al pastor at Sanchez, Bengaluru.

    Ola, Mejico!

    Anthony Bourdain once said: “Americans love Mexican food. We consume nachos, tacos, burritos, tortas, enchiladas, tamales, and anything resembling Mexican, in enormous quantities, as much as we think we know and love it, we have barely scratched the surface of what Mexican food really is. It is not melted cheese over a tortilla chip. It is not simple, or easy. It is, in fact, even older than the great cuisines of Europe and often deeply complex, refined, subtle, and sophisticated.”

    Tamale at Sanchez, Bengaluru. Tamale at Sanchez, Bengaluru.

    This, in essence, sums up how misunderstood and misrepresented Mexican cuisine is, globally and more so, in India.