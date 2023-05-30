From Sipsmith to Hendrick’s, Monkey 47, Bombay Sapphire and more, the best gins for your bar at home

You’ need a good gin for your G&T or Martini (a cocktail that gained popularity during the roaring 1920s)

India is no stranger to gin; the white spirit was a ‘go to’ drink during the days of the British Raj. We’re seeing a dream run of homegrown Indian brands like Greater Than and Hapusa that are winning global accolades and appreciation. The earliest references of Gin probably go back to the 16th Century, a time when many Flemish distillers (in modern day Netherlands and Belgium) perfected the art of distilling Genever, the precursor to Gin with juniper berries. Soon the British discovered this spirit, shortened Genever to Gin and made it their own by the 1700s.

There’s been a massive global resurgence in gin, a gin revolution of sorts driven in part by mixologists who are getting creative with gin-based cocktails and infusions. G&T Sunday brunches are a thing. The Gin and Tonic is truly a product of Colonial India. Quinine (an effective cure for Malaria) merged with carbonated water to become tonic water and was blended with Gin to create a popular cocktail at British Gentleman’s clubs. It was the Spanish who first used quinine from the bark of the Cinchona trees to treat malaria. A remedy they learned from the indigenous peoples of South America.

The first commercial tonic water dates back to 1858. We’re seeing a whole wave of new tonic water brands that are adding to the gin revolution. You’ll still need a good gin for your G&T or Martini (a cocktail that gained popularity during the roaring 1920s). We pick seven fine gins from across the world that can help you unleash the mixologist in you.

Sipsmith

This classic, traditional London Dry Gin is one of our favourite gins from the 21st century and was launched in India last year. It’s bold, complex and aromatic – smooth enough for a Martini, yet rich and balanced, perfect for a G&T. Sipsmith leans on traditional hand crafted production – the gin combines traditional copper pot distillation with a recipe that wouldn't look unfamiliar to an eighteenth century Master Distiller.

Price: Rs 4,500

Hendrick’s

A distinct blend of eleven botanicals come together with signature infusions of cucumber and rose petals for a unique flavour. This premium gin is full of unusual twists and is handcrafted in Scotland by William Grant & Sons. It’s the only gin that uses a marriage of spirits from both a Carter head and Bennett Copper Pot Still. The result - a remarkably smooth gin with subtle flavours.

Price: Rs 5,000

Roku Gin

Probably one of our favourite gins and one of the most sensational gin debuts of the 2010s. Roku is distilled at Suntory’s famous Yamazaki distillery in Japan; the showstopper bottle is embellished with a label printed on Japanese Washi paper. This fine gin takes its name from the Japanese word for 6 that represent the six Japanese botanicals in the gin.

Price: Rs 5,500

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla

Envisioned by Charles Tanqueray in 1830, Tanqueray London Dry Gin is still made with the same classic, timeless recipe. The instantly recognisable bottle was inspired by a three-part cocktail shaker made famous during Prohibition’s classic cocktail movement in the 1920s.While the classic Tanqueray remains one of our favourites, Flor de Sevilla is a brilliant addition. It’s inspired by Charles Tanqueray’s travels to the sun-soaked groves of Spain in the 1860s. Flor de Sevilla is made with bittersweet Seville oranges to deliver a fruitful and zesty taste, balanced with the four botanicals of Tanqueray classic London Dry Gin.

Price: Rs 3,500

The Botanist

Islay in Scotland might be best known for its single malts, but it’s also home to the Botanist. All 22 botanicals used in the gin – the first and only Islay dry din, are foraged in the island. This eclectic mix includes juniper, meadowsweet and heather. Sweet and earthy notes combine with the delicate floral and herbal notes of the Islay 22. These botanicals delicately balance the nine berries, barks, seeds and peels during the slow distillation process.

Price: Rs 4,500

Monkey 47

If there’s one gin you must use to create the perfect Negroni, it’s Monkey 47. This a batch-distilled and handcrafted gin from the heart of Germany’s Black Forest. This well-balanced gin takes its name from the 47 handpicked plant ingredients prepared in soft water from the Black Forest that also lend its unique complexity and quality.

Price: Rs 5,000

Bombay Sapphire

It’s one of the world’s most instantly recognisable gin bottles with its sapphire tint and a popular option among gin aficionados across the world. It’s one of the best gins for a classic martini. The gin’s distinct flavour profile leans on 10 key ingredients; its pleasing botanicals also include liquorice and almond.

Price: Rs 2,500