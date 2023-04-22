Eid 2023 | Enjoy the flavours of Eid with hearty, healthy fruits, herbs and seasonal ingredients

Butter chicken biryani by Chef Akhil Multani, founder of The Ghost Chef

In India, festivities are all about family time and great homemade feasts. Since Eid-ul-Fitr follows the month-long Ramzan, with fasts that are as long as 14-16 hours, this festival is more about indulgence than holding back. However, if you want to enjoy the festivities while keeping your options healthy, here are a few suggestions.

A twist in tradition

While everyone loves good biryani, juicy kebabs and sugary shahi tukadas for Eid parties, it’s hard to keep the calories in check. Chef Rajeev Janveja, Senior VP & Corporate Chef at Lemon Tree Hotels, recommends tweaking a few ingredients in the traditional recipes for fitness enthusiasts. “Seveian (vermicelli), which is synonymous with the festival, should be prepared in ghee which has traditionally been considered healthy. In the dish, sugar can be replaced by natural sweeteners like jaggery or honey rather than artificial options. Saffron and Honey baked yogurt garnished with dates is also a good option for a healthy dessert,” he suggests.

He shares more healthy ideas for home-made delicacies. “Biryani and other meat dishes can be served with a healthy side of green salads where cucumber and Armenian cucumber (kakdi), which are available in abundance at this time, feature prominently. These not only make you feel full but also have cooling properties. You can even think of using millet instead of using rice in biryani as a healthy option. For beverages, shakes where dates or sapodilla (chikoos) is used as a sugar substitute are a great option. These shakes are nutritious and give the body energy while using fructose present in the fruits in place of sugar.”

Healthy appetizers and desserts

The best ingredients are always fresh seasonal ones. Always try using fresh fruit extracts for natural colour and flavour, and garnish with fresh herbs, nuts, and seeds. According to corporate chef Manoj Kumar at Larisa Hotels & Resorts, for appetizers, you can opt for clear soups and shorbas with a mix of lentils and meat stock topped with a lot of fresh Indian herbs. “You can prepare simple homemade beverages like fruit-based sherbets to beat the heat. A simple yet easy-to-make recipe is using watermelon blended with cold milk and rose petals, or you can also do aam paana with a twist of orange and mint. If you are in the mood for being innovative, do a fusion of Shahi tukda with chocolate sauce or paan flavoured sauce, or serve homemade ice creams and kulfis with kesari, paan, and mango flavours,” he adds.

Beat the heat

Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr this year have come during the heart of summer, and the peak of summer in India only means one thing - mangoes! A very healthy yet tasty dessert for the season is mango chia seed yogurt which is not only healthy but absolutely delicious. Chef Akhil Multani, founder of The Ghost Chef, doles out some smart tips and informs, “Chia seeds in the summer help the digestive tract and reduce cholesterol at the same time. Adding in a few roasted dry fruits will add an earthy-crunchy feel and top it with some cornflakes to give the dish a unique flavour. Yoghurt helps beat the brutal heat of the summer, and the mango adds flavour that is unmatched with a natural sweetness. If you still feel the dish needs more sweetness, add honey instead of sugar, making it super healthy. Serve this with a few fresh-cut mangoes on top and you will feel the admiration of your guests and family. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.”