Easy vegan recipes: Make this Alphonso mango and sago pudding or Rum Mousse at home

If you thought vegan dishes are boring, think again. They are, in fact, vibrant in flavour with healthy produce, fragrant spices and seasonal ingredients that pack a punch. There are a plethora of vegan options these days as chefs are rustling up delicious delicacies that shed the myth for vegan being bland and boring.
Here we share 4 recipes of exclusive vegan dishes by well-known chefs. From the delicious Rum Mousse to the comforting Cantonese Tofu, a refreshing Tataki Kyuri and a showstopper Alphonso Mango Coconut & Sago Pudding, you just can’t have enough of this vegan feast with friends and family.
Alphonso Mango Coconut & Sago Pudding
By Shashi Bhuvan Gopal, Executive Pastry Chef, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences
Ingredients: Coconut milk, 1 ltr; Sago, 100 gm; Sugar, 150 gm; Vanilla Bean, 1 pod; Fresh Alphonso, 500 gm; Gold varq, 1 leaf; Pistachio (peeled), 50 gm;
Method: Soak sago in water for 30 minutes / Boil coconut milk in a pan and add sugar and vanilla bean / Remove sago from the water and put it in boiling milk / Cook for 10 mins / Pour the sago pudding warm in serving containers and keep for chilling / Take fresh mango: make a smooth puree in a blender with half of it, and cut the other half into cubes / Once the sago pudding is set, pour mango puree on top and garnish with cut mangos / Garnish with pistachio slivers and gold varq
Rum Mousse
By Chef Megha of Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel and Café, Goa
Ingredients:
For the Mousse: Dark chocolate 54 percent, 250 gm; Almond milk, 150 gm; Coffee powder, 13 gm; Rum, 20ml; Dairy free whipping cream (Any heavy whipping cream will work), 62 gm
Method: Heat milk in a pan and pour it over the chocolate to form a ganache / Mix rum and coffee to make a paste and add it to the above mix / Whip the cream to a soft peak and fold in the mixture / Pour in the desired glass and let it set in the fridge / Pipe some lightly whipped cream on top and garnish with candied almonds and chocolate shavings
For Candied almond: Sugar, 100 gm; Whole almonds, 20 gm
Method: Caramelise sugar and add whole almonds to a saucepan, give it a quick stir and coat the almonds well / Spread it on a butter paper and let it set / Break into desired shape and use. Once set in the glass serve it chilled
Chef’s tip: Have it at the right temperature.
Cantonese Tofu
By Chef Krishna Tiwari, Executive Chef, Kyma, BKC, Mumbai
Ingredients: Silken tofu, 160 gm; Five spice powder, 3 gm; Shitake mushroom soaked in water, 10gm; Light soya sauce, 10 ml; Dark soya sauce, 5 ml; Rice wine vinegar, 5 ml; Castor sugar, 15 gm; Seasoning powder, 5 gm; Ginger cut in to Julian, 1"; Sesame oil, 5 ml; Olive oil, 5 ml; Potato starch, 2 gm
Method: Slice the Silken tofu / Slice the soaked Shitake and arrange between tofu / Sprinkle the five spice powder, half of the light soya, half ginger and sesame oil / Steam for 3 minutes / Prepare the sauce till it is steamed / Add the olive oil in a wok or pan and then add balance ginger, 1cup vegetable stock or water and finally add balance ingredients except potato starch / Add the potato starch once it is boiled / Pour the sauce on the steamed tofu garnish with micro greens. Serve
Tataki Kyuri
By Chef Oishik Neogy, Roboto, Goa
Ingredients: Light soy sauce, 130 ml; Fruit Vinegar, 15 ml; Togarashi, 2 gm; Honey, 10 ml; Sesame oil, 10 ml; Rice wine vinegar, 10 ml; Ginger, 20 gm; Garlic, 20 gm; Scallion, 20 gm; English cucumber, 1 kg; Orange segments, 200 gm; Grapefruit segments, 200 gm; Mint, for garnish; Coriander oil, for garnish
Method: Cut the cucumbers in half, deseed, and pound them lightly using a mallet / Add the cucumber to the curing liquid and keep them overnight in the chiller / Cut the cured cucumber, orange segment, and grapefruit segments into bite-sized pieces and arrange on a plate / Add the curing liquid over the cucumber and drizzle some coriander oil and scallions for garnishing / Serve chilled