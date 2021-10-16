MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

International G&T Day 2021 | Best mixers for gin beyond tonics

From good old soda and freshly squeezed juice to the posh proseco… here are the best mixers for gin that aren’t tonic.

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
October 16, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
The TianShang gin cocktail at Yauatcha Mumbai.

The TianShang gin cocktail at Yauatcha Mumbai.

You’ve probably noticed that gin is very much the booze of the moment. From gin tastings to craft gin launches and even gin and tonic tea bags, gin is turning out to be an effortlessly cool and sophisticated drink.

The spirit can, however, be a little confusing at first as gin isn’t normally consumed neat. That’s where gin mixers come into play. Tonic is the most obvious choice - October 19 is observed as International G&T Day.

But what if you run out of tonic at a party. Or if you are a tonic hater (tonic water is bitter; and the flavour is not to everyone's liking). Or you want to get more creative with your gin?

The popularity of G&T notwithstanding, there’s more to gin mixers than just plain tonic water. Bartenders and mixologists share alternatives to the traditional tonic, to bring out the flavours of your favourite gin.

Gin & soda

Close

Related stories

There’s no denying that the clean, faintly mineral fizz of soda allows a particularly flavorful gin to shine without overpowering it the way a tonic might. Plus gin and lime are happy bedfellows.

“The beauty of gin is that it blends perfectly with a range of different mixers. Gin and soda is a textbook example of a truly refreshing beverage. A ratio of 1:2 gin to soda is ideal to have a decent dilution to the gin while maintaining a good balance of flavours," says Kevin Rodrigues, sommelier, KA Hospitality Pvt. Ltd (Yauatcha, Hakkasan and Nara Thai).

"Don’t squeeze the lime, as the sharpness of the juice may mask the more delicate tasting notes of the gin. Simply drop the slice of lime for the aroma and a zesty hint,” Rodrigues adds.

This isn't a new combination, though. Back in the 1920s, a Gin Rickey - a highball glass with lots of ice, 50ml of gin, and topped up with soda water and a squeeze or two of fresh lime - was the fashionable drink of choice of the Bright Young Things.

Vivaciously bubbly, this three-ingredient spritz is easy to concoct and devoid of the slightly bitter taste of the quinine sometimes found in tonic water.

Add fresh, muddled mint leaves and a little dash of sugar syrup for a refreshing ginny twist on the traditional Mojito! The best part? It’s only 100 calories per serve!

Also read: Charles Tanqueray and the origins of London dry gin

Gin & lemonade

It might sound overly simple, but gin and lemonade are a natural cocktail pairing featured in many classic drinks. Think Tom Collins, Gin Fizz, French 75… they all pair gin and lemon! If you’re in the mood for a laid-back version of these drinks, simply stir together gin and lemonade. This bright, citrusy and effervescent drink is great for warmer days when you’re feeling too lazy to mix a proper drink.

Gin & ginger beer 

One of ginger beer’s best and most underappreciated pairings is gin.

“You can add this warming mixer to pretty much any gin, although it pairs best with a spiced or winter gin such as Ableforth's Bathtub Gin, as it brings out all of those lovely botanicals like cinnamon, cardamom and orange,” says Rodrigues.

Gin & tea 

“Tea, compared to other mixers, is much milder... Neutral-flavoured gins with not too many botanicals works best with a base of white or green teas,” says Anubha Jhawar founder Celes Té, an artisanal tea brand.

Jhawar has experimented with various tea blends and methods for gin and tea-based cocktails; she recommends a slow overnight infusion.

“Leave a tea bag in 120-150 ml gin overnight (6-8 hours). This helps the gin to absorb the taste of the tea and the other ingredients in tea like chamomile or lemongrass. Just top it up with soda and ice for a simple but revitalizing drink,” Jhawar explains.

Also read: Desire for dummies | All things gin

Gin & juice

For summer in a glass, add freshly squeezed orange juice to your gin. You can also dilute the drink with soda water if you find that the flavours are too intense. “Gin and grapefruit juice is also a delicious combination, particularly if you are a fan of tart, almost bitter, citrus flavours. Top-up with prosecco, and you’ve made yourself a refreshing gin-based grapefruit cocktail,” says Rodrigues.
Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist, who writes on food, art, design, travel and lifestyle.
Tags: #alcohol #Alcohol history #Cocktails #Food and drink #gin #Gin and tonic #Gin mixers #International day #Tonic water
first published: Oct 16, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.