Fossil launches smartwatch that monitors blood oxygen estimates, charges quickly

The Fossil Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatches will be compatible with Google’s new system update, Wear OS 3.

Fossil announced the launch of its Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch line in a virtual press conference on September 22.

There are two size variants of the watch – 42mm and 44mm. Their price ranges from Rs 23,995 to Rs 24,995. The Gen 6 can be purchased in India from September 27. It will be available online on fossil.in and partner amazon.in and offline at select retail stores.

The watch will be powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, providing users faster application load times, responsive user experiences and more efficient power consumption.

A stainless steel case will hold the timepiece, which has a 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display. It is swimproof up to 3 ATM (30 metres) and possesses 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM. The straps and bracelets are interchangeable.

Fossil says the watch’s battery charging speed is a brisk 80% over 30 minutes. Users will also benefit from continuous heart rate tracking, a new SpO2 sensor and speaker functionality to make and receive tethered calls. The SpO2 sensor tracks an estimate of the wearer’s blood oxygen measurements to see how well their body is circulating oxygen over time.

Gen 6 will be compatible with Google’s new system update, Wear OS 3, announced earlier this year. The smartwatch will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022.

“The Gen 6 is a true testament to innovation. We are proud to introduce the new SpO2 sensor and increased battery speeds among other improved features,” said Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India. “We are also delighted to launch Gen 6 in India simultaneously with our launch in the US and other key geographies across the world.”

Pankaj Kedia, Global Head of Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies, said, “We are delighted to have collaborated with Fossil Group on their latest smartwatch, the Gen 6, which is the first product to come to market based on our Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. This platform enables users to experience lightning-fast processing and richer, always-on, ambient modes and watch faces with ultra-low power consumption, thanks to the integration of the always-on co-processor in the platform.”