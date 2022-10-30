Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' season 4. Fans disappointed

Liam Hemsworth and Henry Cavill as "the White Wolf" Geralt. (Image credit: @BenjiSales/Twitter)

The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the epic drama series.

Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman following an appearance in Black Adam, played Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasts in the first three seasons of the show.



It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!

The announcement comes ahead of the third season of The Witcher, which will arrive in summer 2023.

Cavill said his journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and he will be laying down his medallion and swords for season 4.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," the actor said in a statement as quoted by entertainment website Deadline.

Liam Hemsworth, who recently starred in the Quibi drama Most Dangerous Game, said he is "over the moon" as a Witcher fan to play Geralt of Rivia.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he said.

"Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

According to sources, Cavill had a short-term deal for The Witcher and felt it was time to move on after three seasons on the show, which films overseas and has a demanding production schedule.

But fans of the Netflix drama are not happy with the development as most considered Henry Cavill "perfect" for the role.



No offense to Liam Hemsworth but I gotta agree not sure I have any interest in a Witcher Series without Henry Cavill He was perfect in the role. Huge bummer he's leaving pic.twitter.com/1xsR2TnLiH — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 29, 2022





I think we all can agree that Henry Cavill as Witcher was one of the greatest casting ever pic.twitter.com/JCNb2A3m9Z

— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) October 30, 2022



Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt doesn’t even make sense visually I like Henry as Superman but he was so good on The Witcher & he has SO MUCH chemistry with Anya. Yennefer and Geralt won’t be the same pic.twitter.com/I3h9sH3AJ8 — COZYshana Pierre (@mekishana) October 29, 2022





Henry Cavill just announced that he's no longer going to be playing Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher as of season 4.

He's done... And so am I... pic.twitter.com/pEeo6iSvcH — Nina Infinity (@Nina7Infinity) October 29, 2022

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Meanwhile, a four-part prequel series, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" premieres on December 25, 2022.

