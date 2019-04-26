App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo confirms 200K Z6 Pro phones reserved within a day of launch event

Lenovo is also claiming the Z6 Pro handset will feature PC-grade cooling for heavy gaming.

Carlsen Martin
The Lenovo Z6 Pro is out, and it is impressive, to say the least. The company recently announced that over 200,000 Z6 Pro handsets were reserved within a day of the launch event.

Similar to the Z5 Pro GT, Lenovo’s latest flagship handset debuted on the affordable side of the Snapdragon 855 handsets. Although no cash has exchanged hands during the reservation of the phones, which doesn’t guarantee sales, it's still an indication of the handset’s popularity.

Lenovo launched the first ever smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset in December last year, but the phone only released in China and despite being relatively affordable didn’t really make any real headway in terms of popularity and sales.

And, while Lenovo may not have got it right the first time, it seems like the company has a much more complete flagship in the form of the Z6 Pro. The handset is currently listed on Lenovo’s website as well as Chinese e-retailers like TMall and JD.com. According to the listings, the Z6 Pro comes in four variants:

6GB of RAM and 128GB Internal Storage – CNY 2,889 (Approx. Rs 30,000)

8GB of RAM and 128GB Internal Storage – CNY 2,999 (Approx. Rs 31,500)

8GB of RAM and 256GB Internal Storage – CNY 3,799 (Approx. Rs 40,000)

12GB of RAM and 512GB Internal Storage – CNY 4,999 (Approx. Rs 52,000) ‘

It’s worth noting that prices in China may not reflect global pricing as factors like tax, import duties and inflation are yet to be accounted for. Here’s a detailed look at the Z6 Pro:
Handset Lenovo Z6 Pro
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Display 6.39 inches (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED / 403 ppi
RAM 6GB / 8GB / 12GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,000 mAh
OS Android Pie
Rear Cameras 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Apart from the general features, Lenovo is also claiming the Z6 Pro handset will feature PC-grade cooling for heavy gaming.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Technology #trends

