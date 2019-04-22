App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Z6 Pro specs confirmed a day ahead of its release

Reports also suggest the new Z6 Pro will feature a 5G variant.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The Lenovo Z6 Pro, scheduled for launch on the April 23, has just been revealed a day before its slated release date. While the Chinese device-maker unwrapped the design of the entire phone in a teaser video, VP, Chang Cheng unveiled the entire specs of the phone through a Weibo post.

Here’s a list of every confirmed spec coming to the Z6 Pro:

Chipset - The flagship powerhouse will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Chinese benchmarking platform, AnTuTu, gave the Z6 Pro an impressive 403,077 score that easily outperformed most other Snapdragon 855 SoCs.

Memory - The Z6 Pro will also sport up to 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Battery - A 4,000 mAh battery will give you enough juice to get you through the day, while the phone will also feature fast charging support through a USB Type-C port.

Display - Lenovo has adopted a 6.39-inch OLED display on the Z6 Pro complete with a water-drop notch that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Rear Cameras - The biggest highlight of the device is its rear camera setup, which consists of four cameras — a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup will be capable of outputting images in 100-megapixel. Additionally, the Z6 Pro’s new Hyper Video feature will offer enhanced macro capabilities and faster data transfer speeds.

5G - Reports also suggest the new Z6 Pro will feature a 5G variant.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is shaping up to be a pretty impressive 2019 flagship handset. And, while the Z6 Pro is debuting tomorrow in China, the rest of the world may have a wait a bit longer before being able to get their hands on this power-packed handset.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #Lenovo #smartphone #Technology #trends

