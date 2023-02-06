Remembering 5 evergreen songs of Lata Mangeshkar on her 1st death anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar died a year ago today on February 6.

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Indian singer and composer, passed away a year ago on February 6, marking her first death anniversary today. She was widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the Indian music industry, and was known as the Nightingale of India.

In her over-seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages.

On her death anniversary, here’s looking at some of her most evergreen songs:

Pyaar hua ikraar hua: This beautiful and massively popular song is from actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s 1955 movie ‘Shree 420’. Lata Mangeshkar sang the duet with another legendary singer Manna Dey.

Jo vaada kia wo nibhaana padega: Another iconic song, another widely loved duet with Mohd. Rafi. Lata Mangeshkar and veteran singer Mohd Rafi lent their melodious voices to this song from the 1963 movie ‘Taj Mahal’. The duo sung scores of songs together in the following years and was a superhit duet.

Read More

Salam-e-ishq: In 1978, Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Muqaddar ka Sikandar' released to the Indian audiences. The film featured Rekha in a captivating song ‘Salam-e-ishq meri jaan zara qubool kar lo’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar that became an instant superhit. The song is still remembered today and is considered iconic. Her co-singer on the song was Kishore Kumar.

Aaj fir jeene ki tamanna hai: The chart-topping song featuring Waheeda Rahman was another of the singer’s evergreen songs. She was nominated for a Filmfare award for the song’s rendition in the 1965 movie 'Guide'.

Aye mere watan ke logon: This moving song written by Pradeep about the sacrifice of soldiers was performed by Lata Mangeshkar on Republic Day, 1963 in New Delhi in the presence of then President S. Radhakrishnan and then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Her rendition of the song moved the crowd at the stadium, including Nehru, to tears. The song is inadvertently played today especially on Independence and Republic Day.