English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Remembering 5 evergreen songs of Lata Mangeshkar on her 1st death anniversary

    In her over-seven-decade long career, Lata Mangeshkar sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar died a year ago today on February 6.

    Lata Mangeshkar died a year ago today on February 6.

    Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Indian singer and composer, passed away a year ago on February 6, marking her first death anniversary today. She was widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the Indian music industry, and was known as the Nightingale of India.

    In her over-seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages.

    On her death anniversary, here’s looking at some of her most evergreen songs:

    Pyaar hua ikraar hua: This beautiful and massively popular song is from actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s 1955 movie ‘Shree 420’. Lata Mangeshkar sang the duet with another legendary singer Manna Dey.