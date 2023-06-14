Last day for taxpayers to link Aadhaar with PAN is June 30. Here's how to do it online

Not linking Aadhaar with PAN will make the PAN inoperative, the Income Tax department stated.

The Income Tax department on Tuesday reminded taxpayers that June 30 is the last day for PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. Those who attempt to link the documents online after the deadline will be charged Rs 1,000.

Not linking Aadhaar with PAN will result in tax being deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) at a higher rate. It will also make the PAN inoperative, and pending refunds and interest on those refunds will not be issued, the Income Tax department stated.



Kind attention PAN holders! As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before 30.06.2023. Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today!#PANAadhaarLinking pic.twitter.com/hBxtSgRci8

Here's how you can link your Aadhaar with PAN:

1.) Open the income tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

2.) Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

3.) Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

4.) A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

5.) Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

6.) Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

7.) If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

8.) A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

9.) You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

