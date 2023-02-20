'Return Kohinoor to India': Indian-origin journalist in heated debate on UK show. Watch

A screengrab of the now-viral video aired on Good Morning Britain with broadcasters Narinder Kaur on the left and Emma Webbs on the right.

As the day of Britain's King Charles's coronation (May 6) approaches, there have been questions on whether Queen Consort Camilla would be wearing the crown embedded with the Kohinoor diamond. While Buckingham Palace recently clarified that she will not be wearing the controversial diamond, the incident has re-ignited the debate on whether the Kohinoor should be returned to the land it was sourced from -- India.

A similar debate on a popular UK breakfast show has gone viral with writer and broadcaster of GB News Emma Webb arguing that the diamond's ownership can be disputed while fellow broadcaster Narinder Kaur hitting back with "You do not know history."

"The ruler was also the ruler of Lahore so is Pakistan going get a claim on it?" asked Webb. "They stole it from the Persian empire. The Persian empire invaded the Mughal empire so this is a contested object."

Responding to it, Kaur said, "You do not know history. It represents colonisation and bloodshed. Give it back to India. I don't see why an Indian child from India has to travel all the way to the UK to look at it and pay for it."

Sharing the now-viral clip, Kaur tweeted, "The Kohinoor diamond was founded in Indian soil. It represents to the British their dark brutal colonial history. They have NO BUSINESS in continuing to benefit from colonisation. The UN recognises the right of a country to reclaim its treasures."

The clip received mixed reactions from internet users.

"Terrible debate. All I heard was noise. No articulate argument made. Would have liked Emma to finish a sentence without her being interrupted, to be honest," commented MarkwithaK (@e2130).

Another Twitter user Magnolia Peacock (@MagnoliaPeacock) wrote, " What a catfight. So much shouting that one couldn't hear the points trying to be made. Felt very sorry for Ranvir and Ed. A commercial break was needed and the two women removed. A discussion/debate is one thing a shouting match is another."

"But if it was found in India pre-partition then doesn’t that mean Pakistan should also benefit as it could be said that they were part of India at that time?" asked Nazli Claire (@nazliclaire).

