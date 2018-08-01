Kiki Challenge: Online craze becomes a worrying trend

For those who still haven’t correctly estimated the dynamism of social media and aren’t aware of the ‘Kiki Challenge’, here is an attempt to baffle you even further.

What is the Kiki Challenge?

The Kiki Challenge, also known as the ‘In My Feelings Challenge’, fundamentally involves an individual jumping out of a slow-moving car and shimmying to the tune of ‘In My Feelings’, the latest song by Canadian rapper Drake. While the individual improvises the dance moves, the signature heart move is consistent. The driver of the vehicle is filming this.

Why is it called the ‘Kiki’ Challenge?

Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ song is from his fifth studio album called ‘Scorpion’. The song’s lyrics reportedly have references to several of Drake’s former lovers – alleged or otherwise – including Jennifer Lopez and Caresha Brownlee. ‘Kiki’ is a reference to Drake’s childhood sweetheart Keshia Chante, who is popularly known as KeKe.

A post shared by Shoker (@theshiggyshow) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

It all started when viral social media personality and internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing to Drake’s song on Instagram. The video went viral with thousands of people taking up the ‘challenge’ and posting their videos on various social media platforms, including Twitter.

The craze evolved into madness when celebrities like Will Smith and Ciara joined in, although neither of them was seen dancing besides a moving car. Smith was seen doing the challenge in Budapest on top of a highrise monumental building.

How did the madness turn into a menace?

It’s not just humans who are featuring in the posts attempting the Kiki Challenge, it’s also cows, camels, goats and dogs.

However as fancy as it seems, the Kiki Challenge has landed many into trouble – teenagers falling off their car, oblivious adults tripping over potholes and people hitting poles. In an instance that was widely reported in American newspapers, a teen fractured her skull while attempting the challenge at a roundabout. Another woman was robbed of her purse as she concentrated on the moves.

The police have taken cognizance of the issue across the world and have now started fining people attempting the challenge on busy roads for endangering traffic.

Mumbai Police, which keeps up with popular culture while issuing advisories, has put up a post on Twitter, suggesting young adults to “desist from public nuisance” or face the music.



Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

Uttar Pradesh Police followed suit, while Chandigarh police issued an advisory through radio channels. Hyderabad Police issued a notice in public interest, urging the youth to take up better challenges in life and warning them of consequences in case they are caught creating nuisance on the road.

Why are people attempting the KiKi Challenge?

We spoke to Ruchi Jaggi, a doctorate in popular culture studies, and here is what she had to say:

"In my opinion, popular culture is a very powerful means of social engagement and interactions. However, the Kiki challenge and many similar trends before it are not about engaging with anything but a more pressing urge to use the trend for self-promotion.

No one cares if it’s offering any possibilities of interaction; it’s a mindless display of using a popular fetish to derive benefits of viral fame! The fact that you’d carve a micro-celebrityhood moment just because something is trending, although it may be cringe-worthy or even dangerous, irrespective of whether you succeed or fail, is what makes it alluring.

I think it derives its popularity from the psychological trap of the digital world that’s referred to as FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)."