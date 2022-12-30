English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Kharagpur woman ordered pizzas worth Rs 25,000 in one go from Zomato

    Zomato’s end-of-the-year report gave a shout-out to some of its best customers in 2022, including a Kharagpur woman who ordered pizzas worth more than Rs 25,000 in one go.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 30, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

    Zomato’s end-of-the-year report gave a shout-out to some of its best customers in 2022, including a Kharagpur woman who ordered pizzas worth more than Rs 25,000 in one go.

    Tina, from Kharagpur in West Bengal, spent Rs 25,445 on a single order of pizzas, Zomato said.

    Another big spender was a customer in Pune who spent a staggering Rs 28 lakh on Zomato over the course of one year. Tejas from Pune ordered food worth Rs 28,59,611 this year, said Zomato.

     







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, the award for the biggest foodie went to a Delhi man named Ankur, who placed 3,330 orders through the Zomato app this year. That comes out to a little more than 9 orders per day!

    Zomato’s annual trends report reveals interesting insights into how and what Indians ordered in 2022. Biryani once again took the top spot as the most-ordered dish on the platform – the food delivery platform delivered 186 biryanis per minute in 2022. Biryani was also the most-ordered dish this year on Zomato’s competitor Swiggy – a position it has maintained for the last six years.

    Pizza followed biryani on the list of Zomato’s most-ordered dishes of 2022. Pizza-lovers ensured that 139 pizza orders were delivered every minute this year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kharagpur #Yearender 2022 #Zomato
    first published: Dec 30, 2022 12:09 pm