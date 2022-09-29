English
    Kerala doctor’s surprisingly neat handwriting on prescription is viral

    Kerala-based paediatrician Nitin Narayanan became an unlikely social media celebrity earlier this week after a picture of his neat handwriting on a prescription surfaced online.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
    A Kerala pediatrician's neat handwriting has surprised many (Credit: Bency.s.d/Facebook)

    A Kerala pediatrician's neat handwriting has surprised many (Credit: Bency.s.d/Facebook)


    A doctor’s surprisingly neat handwritten prescription has succeeded in busting one modern myth – that all doctors have terrible handwriting. Kerala-based paediatrician Nitin Narayanan became an unlikely social media celebrity earlier this week after a picture of his prescription surfaced online.

    Doctors are reputed to have illegible handwriting for the most part, liable to be understood only by pharmacists. But Dr Narayanan surprised the internet with his prescription which is written in block letters, not cursive, which makes it easy to read.

    A picture of the prescription was shared by pharmacist Bency SD on Facebook.

    Dr Narayanan works as a paediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palakkad, Kerala.

    Speaking to Asianet after his prescription went viral, the doctor said he has had good handwriting since he was a child. “My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters,” he said.

    Dr Narayanan is well aware of the jokes that centre around doctors and their handwriting, born of taking notes at breakneck speed for years, but for his part, he wants his patients to be able to understand their prescription.

    “Yes, I know about the complaints about doctors’ handwriting being unreadable,” he said. “The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I’m busy.

    “Patients often appreciate this,” he added.
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 10:38 am
